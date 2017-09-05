WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept

Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:44 pm
Wildcat26 wrote:
I would of thought he would of played them both? Like most teams do. Rather than having to spell Hadley there again. On top of that I would of thought the last thing he needs is rest if he is now fully fit returning from injury.


Hadley is a better option opposite Robey
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:11 pm
To be honest Randell looked pretty good over 80 mins last week, if he can reproduce or improve on that performance then no need to spell him!
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:52 pm
Wildcat26 wrote:
I would of thought he would of played them both? Like most teams do. Rather than having to spell Hadley there again. On top of that I would of thought the last thing he needs is rest if he is now fully fit returning from injury.


Maybe, there will be some logic to it somewhere but as Woody and Randell are capable of 80 mins then maybe CC would prefer an extra forward on the bench. Seeing as Randell has just arrived it kind of makes sense to have another look. Whatever the case I don't think it's anything to do with Wood's importance to the team. Just how I see it. :D
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 5:15 pm
Ben Thaler to ref the game.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:22 pm
Leaving MCB out would mean that all 4 subs are forwards.

Would that be wise given the importance of the game.

Hopefully no pivots or backs pick up injuries, could end up with players out of position. Personally would be tempted to bring him back, with Arundel dropping to the bench to cover centre/back row.

No complaints with Thaler
