Leaving MCB out would mean that all 4 subs are forwards.
Would that be wise given the importance of the game.
Hopefully no pivots or backs pick up injuries, could end up with players out of position. Personally would be tempted to bring him back, with Arundel dropping to the bench to cover centre/back row.
No complaints with Thaler
