Wildcat26 wrote:
I would of thought he would of played them both? Like most teams do. Rather than having to spell Hadley there again. On top of that I would of thought the last thing he needs is rest if he is now fully fit returning from injury.
Hadley is a better option opposite Robey
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, bren2k, Deeencee, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, hazzard, Inflatable_Armadillo, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Mr Bliss, musson, nadera78, NEwildcat, PHe, Red, White and Blue, reedy, RWB, The Phantom Horseman, TheMightyTrin, Trinity1315, wakefieldwall, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yahoo [Bot] and 262 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity