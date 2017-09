What we have to remember these days is a player not being named in the squad doesn't mean he won't play any part! BMM for Salford for an example...CC won that mind games battle for sure though!



As for Richardson...he's a great young talent who was brilliant against us last time...our pack never showed up though and he had one of those magical days where everything came off...there is heaps more pressure on Saints this time too as defeat spells the end of the road for them...I hope the fans get their wish and he plays ahead of Smith because at this stage it could be just a big game too soon as I don't see their pack dominating us like last time..