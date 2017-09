PHe wrote: The same 19, as per Salford game:

Chris Annakin

Tinirau Arona

Joe Arundel

Matty Ashurst

Mason Caton-Brown

Anthony England

David Fifita

Liam Finn

Scott Grix

Dean Hadley

James Hasson

Keegan Hirst

Craig Huby

Ben Jones-Bishop

Danny Kirmond

Reece Lyne

Jacob Miller

Tyler Randell

Bill Tupou

A little bit surprised not to see Kyle Wood in there after Chester said he had a fully fit squad to pick from with the exception of TJ. Would of been good to have seen him spelling with Randell this week.