Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:35 am
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1249
On this seasons form I don't think any club are miles better than us however the regular top 5 teams probably have better last plays and make the better choices .
It should be a very close game but as a Wakey fan you can not help but think something will happen that will see the game change. History will have to be overturned for Wakey to progress but I see no reason why we shouldn't get the 2 points .
Keep it tight and contain saints they will become frustrated. DONT GIVE STUPID PENALTIES AWAY STAY FOCUSED FOR THE FULL 80.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:42 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13310
Location: Ossett
lampyboy wrote:
On this seasons form I don't think any club are miles better than us


That's why I said on paper...
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:45 am
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4542
I'd like to hope that with it being on TV we get one of the better refs who will not allow himself to be "guided" by Wilkin.

If we can avoid giving the ref any chances early on to give them a piggy back upfield then i think we have a great chance.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:11 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26172
Location: Poodle Power!
Egg Banjo wrote:
He took over in May


Yeah he took the job then but did he not arrive a bit later, not sure just something in the back of my mind. :?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:16 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2728
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Getting excited about the game already. Bring on Thursday.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:43 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8476
This certainly is a huge game, a real 4 pointer.
With Hull playing Wigan, this week will go a long way to determining where we finish.
Although it's cliched, there really are no easy games for us but, if we play with the intensity, desire and discipline as we did at Salford (apart from their first try, which was soft) and we will definitely be in the game.
Saints in reasonable form will be far tougher than Salford were but, it is definitely winnable.

This feels a bit like the season that Kear kept us in SL but, this time there's an even bigger prize up for grabs.

I literally cant wait.

Come on Trin !
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 5:29 pm
fbstackafelt

Joined: Sun Aug 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 33
Fordy wrote:
I'd like to hope that with it being on TV we get one of the better refs who will not allow himself to be "guided" by Wilkin.

If we can avoid giving the ref any chances early on to give them a piggy back upfield then i think we have a great chance.


good luck for thursday, if you just smash wilkin a few times and he will throw out the teddy and piggyback you up the field
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 5:48 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8476
fbstackafelt wrote:
good luck for thursday, if you just smash wilkin a few times and he will throw out the teddy and piggyback you up the field


I still havent got over him "laying unconscious" and then jumping to his feet to take a swing at on of the Trinity forwards last time Saints were at Belle Vue.

Many of the SL refs seem a bit scared to penalise Wilkin, perhaps they think he will call a strike or something.

Definitely one of the worst players for trying to influence the ref, a close second behind Gale.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:20 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17848
Fordy wrote:
I'd like to hope that with it being on TV we get one of the better refs who will not allow himself to be "guided" by Wilkin.

If we can avoid giving the ref any chances early on to give them a piggy back upfield then i think we have a great chance.
can't help think about the saints game we lost when sky team was here, even stevo said we was robbed
Previous

