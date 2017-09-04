This certainly is a huge game, a real 4 pointer.

With Hull playing Wigan, this week will go a long way to determining where we finish.

Although it's cliched, there really are no easy games for us but, if we play with the intensity, desire and discipline as we did at Salford (apart from their first try, which was soft) and we will definitely be in the game.

Saints in reasonable form will be far tougher than Salford were but, it is definitely winnable.



This feels a bit like the season that Kear kept us in SL but, this time there's an even bigger prize up for grabs.



I literally cant wait.



Come on Trin !