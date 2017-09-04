On this seasons form I don't think any club are miles better than us however the regular top 5 teams probably have better last plays and make the better choices .

It should be a very close game but as a Wakey fan you can not help but think something will happen that will see the game change. History will have to be overturned for Wakey to progress but I see no reason why we shouldn't get the 2 points .

Keep it tight and contain saints they will become frustrated. DONT GIVE STUPID PENALTIES AWAY STAY FOCUSED FOR THE FULL 80.