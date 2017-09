Thing about last time is...their forwards dominated from early on and laid a great platform for Roby and the two half backs...



Walker had a poor game and his head was probably elsewhere...I definitely don't think Fifita was right that day and possibly Huby too...Hirst didn't play either...



If we go with the same four props as against Salford I just don't see any way possible how their pack will dominate us like last time...we also have Miller and Randell this time pace, creativity and flair we didn't have last time...



This is a real chance for us to make a massive statement because people are still seeing us in a false position and expecting Saints and Wigan to go past us...you only need look at odds for us to win the grand final...40/1 as opposed to Saints at 10/1 who are three points behind us....let's end their season Thursday night!