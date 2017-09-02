Funny side for me are Saints...in the build up to the last time we played them I really fancied us to beat them. They had been much improved but still hadn't done all that much to really impress from what I had seen, and haven't really after either...they did a real number on us that day though...their pack totally dominated ours and Roby, Fages and Richardson were all excellent off the back of that and ripped us apart...



Looking back now and with the benefit of hindsight, I just wonder how much Adam Walker knew what was around the corner? I remember thinking on the day that he should have had a big game considering how it didn't work out for him at Saints and the stage was set for him to make a real statement...he was very disappointing...I'd also question how fit Huby and Fifita were and how much those two have benefitted from the recent week off?



We go into this off the back off a superb team effort and great win...we look fit and healthy across the park with players knocking at the door for a shirt...we've Miller & Randell who didn't play last time and I think this time our pack will get on top and we have the creativity and pace in the backs to take advantage of that..



It will be interesting to see how Saints line up in the pivots as Smith is getting a lot of stick from their fans!



Really looking forward to this and hope the people of Wakefield wake up to what's happening down at Belle Vue lately and pack the place out...