Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:04 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1247
Another step can be taken for the top four finish.
Saints are not the threat they used to be for the Trinity but they can still put a good performance together.
Providing the pack can be contained I think we can match them in the backs
A close game that could go either way for me.
Re: Thursday n Saints
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:09 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1613
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
They were too hot for us last time out, but Wigan outplayed them last night and showed us how to do it.
We just need to be at our best again :PRAY:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Thursday n Saints
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:19 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1389
We were without several players, most notably Miler. Now adding Randell in the mix...a different Trinity this time. Come on lads!!To beat St Helens and Wigan at home in their current state...will we ever have a better chance of a Grand Final Semi?
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:49 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 41
No excuse for anything other than a full house.

Forget the pub having an happy hour on, your sniffles, slimmers world, meeting. Wakeys biggest game for a decade. Win and it's not only on... It's actually likely.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:05 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11320
Location: The City of Wakefield
I have booked leave from work to be able to get to this game - will be well worth it if we win :D
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:44 pm
sandcat20 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 495
Location: On the therapist's couch
Would love to be there but I'll be 1600 miles away. Haven't missed a home game this year and now this - what a one to miss :WALL:
If we're on top form we can do it. Just have to keep concentration and not switch off - even for 5 minutes.
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:44 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3187
Parkside Freddie wrote:
No excuse for anything other than a full house.

Forget the pub having an happy hour on, your sniffles, slimmers world, meeting. Wakeys biggest game for a decade. Win and it's not only on... It's actually likely.

I'm having a blue rinse but should be done in time :D

