NickyKiss wrote:

Sam Tomkins at loose forward is just bonkers IMO. You can't be giving a size advantage like that away with Sam playing at 13 against sides of props at loose forward and hope that his skills see that size differential off.



I could understand the club signing a replacement like Liam Sutcliffe as he has a frame that could be bulked up but I just can't see that with Sam. As things stand there isn't a like for like replacement so you either try and manufacture one or you change your style of play to suit the options at 13 you do have.



If Greg Bird wasn't such a lunatic and Catalans went down he wouldn't be a bad shout but he comes with too much baggage. I don't think he's quite like for like but he's as close as you'd find. He's no spring chicken himself though.