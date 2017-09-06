Rogues Gallery wrote: The only player in the current set up who looks remotely similar to O'Loughlin is Nick Gregson. However he's had so many injuries in his short career I think it would be very difficult for him to "come to the rescue"

I know he's currently seen as a prop, Rogues, but do you not think Kibula could be moulded into a Lockers style Loose? Certainly big enough and drives the ball in well, plays in the teeth of the defence and a great pair of hands. Some way to go on his all round game but seems to have all the right raw materials.