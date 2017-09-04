WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sean O'Loughlin

Re: Sean O'Loughlin
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 8:11 am
secondstanza




I may be going mad but I see a certain element of Lockers when I see Ward play.
Re: Sean O'Loughlin
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:12 am
Phuzzy





Samy Kibula has some similar elements to his game too. He's still very young but he runs it in hard, passes from within the defensive line and has a great offloading game. Needs to build his fitness up and perhaps add a long passing game if possible but has great potential.
Re: Sean O'Loughlin
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 5:00 am
jonh






Firstly on Lockers as a player absolute legend and Mr Wigan. He may not be the most naturally talented player I have ever seen in a Wigan shirt, although he clearly does have bags of talent, but he just puts it in week in week out on the field and in training too I would imagine. He has suffered a near career ending injury, which in truth took him fully 2 years to recover from but he never lost confidence in the face of a fair bit of flack at the time from the stands.

What impresses me most about him is his willingness and ability to adapt as a player, constantly evolving his game as he has physically developed and aged hence why he is such a rounded player. Passing like a half, running like a prop offloading like a centre and leading by example week in week out.

Replacing him is probably going to have to see us change in style. I can't think of any 13 anywhere that brings what he does and the complete skill set he has to the table that is realistically available anyway.

We may go down the line of bringing in a Prop or using Flower in that role, as seems to be the trend these days. Internally I would say Joel is the most likely replacement given his recent foray into the frontrow.

I know it is very very early days but the young kid, Hanley, looks like a player mounded after his dad. Strong dynamic runner eye for the line and very comfortable in the 13 shirt when Locky retires he will be 17/18 and IF he develops could be knocking on the first team door by then with a bit of luck and hard work. Like his dad however he looks like a player who could play in any of the strike positions and I would think if he gets to first team level it will initially be as a back.

I'm sure the coaches are looking at a succession plan both long and short term, either way though I wouldn't fancy their job as it will be one hell of a hole to fill when he does hang up his boots.

Re: Sean O'Loughlin
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:01 am
Rogues Gallery





The only player in the current set up who looks remotely similar to O'Loughlin is Nick Gregson. However he's had so many injuries in his short career I think it would be very difficult for him to "come to the rescue"









