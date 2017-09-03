Lockers will be hard to replace that's for sure. This season he's made some important contributions that I don't think many other players could have provided. It's going to be next to impossible to find a replacement who can defend as strongly and intelligently, someone who can run the ball hard and still have the handling ability to fire long passes or quick short passes with the accuracy he can.



It may require a change in how we play. We could easily get sucked into the idea that we have to try to replace him like for like and end up with someone trying to fill a role they aren't capable of doing. We've been able to win games without O'Loughlin over the last few years and as long as the club makes some wise signings we should be okay.



We don't necessarily have to sign a new loose forward. We could bring in a top quality second row and move Bateman down the middle. We don't have to have a ball playing 13 and Bateman could offer something different that's still effective and beneficial for the team.



The biggest concern is replacing him as a captain. We can appear a bit like a rudderless ship when he's injured or off the field. I'm not one who believes in captains being individuals who inspire teams single handed - if you look back at players considered great captains I'd say most of them played alongside other good leaders as well. You need leadership qualities throughout the squad to be truly successful. However, I do think there's a purpose to the captaincy role and that you can't just give it to anyone. It's possible we will really miss what O'Loughlin brings as captain and I don't know if there's anyone else at the club who really stands out as a natural leader.



I wonder if we will go back to a leadership team when O'Loughlin retires, and see whether the best leader emerges from that group. I think I'm right in saying the loosely defined 'leadership team' we had until 2016 included players like Joel Tomkins, Farrell, McIlorum and Powell. You'd probably add Sam Tomkins to that list now. I'm not sure any name stands out among them.