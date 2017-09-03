WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sean O'Loughlin

Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:00 am
jinkin jimmy




Phuzzy wrote:
Aye, you and me both Jimmy! It was a lonely furrow at times circa 2006, especially on t'other site! :x

Tell me about it!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:04 am
Cherry.Pie




Lockers will be hard to replace that's for sure. This season he's made some important contributions that I don't think many other players could have provided. It's going to be next to impossible to find a replacement who can defend as strongly and intelligently, someone who can run the ball hard and still have the handling ability to fire long passes or quick short passes with the accuracy he can.

It may require a change in how we play. We could easily get sucked into the idea that we have to try to replace him like for like and end up with someone trying to fill a role they aren't capable of doing. We've been able to win games without O'Loughlin over the last few years and as long as the club makes some wise signings we should be okay.

We don't necessarily have to sign a new loose forward. We could bring in a top quality second row and move Bateman down the middle. We don't have to have a ball playing 13 and Bateman could offer something different that's still effective and beneficial for the team.

The biggest concern is replacing him as a captain. We can appear a bit like a rudderless ship when he's injured or off the field. I'm not one who believes in captains being individuals who inspire teams single handed - if you look back at players considered great captains I'd say most of them played alongside other good leaders as well. You need leadership qualities throughout the squad to be truly successful. However, I do think there's a purpose to the captaincy role and that you can't just give it to anyone. It's possible we will really miss what O'Loughlin brings as captain and I don't know if there's anyone else at the club who really stands out as a natural leader.

I wonder if we will go back to a leadership team when O'Loughlin retires, and see whether the best leader emerges from that group. I think I'm right in saying the loosely defined 'leadership team' we had until 2016 included players like Joel Tomkins, Farrell, McIlorum and Powell. You'd probably add Sam Tomkins to that list now. I'm not sure any name stands out among them.
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:13 am
NickyKiss






I think Bateman could take both the 13 shirt and the captaincy without any problem. He's not going to be throwing big booming passes out but he's got enough quality to play there and he's better at certain things then Lockers himself. He doesn't seem the brightest away from the field but on it he's a total professional and he has a great rugby brain and awareness.

It's between him and Sam Tomkins for me.
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:21 am
exiled Warrior






I am not sure for Bateman to replace lockers at both 13 and captain - for me he has been a bit off form for a while recently (bit like Farrell) - still playing ok but not as well as he can do. Lockers will be virtually impossible to replace as as I do not see anyone else who combines the power/strength of a forward with the skills of a half in the whole league at present except maybe Wilkin of a few years ago.

I think Sam T is the obvious captain choice - I do not see anyone else in the squad with the strength of character and leadership skills and is on the pitch for the whole game- we do have a lot of quiet seeming players!

As for 13 - good luck on that one!
