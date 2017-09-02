How do we replace him?
He's as important to Wigan as Andy Farrell was, as important As Paul Sculthorpe was to Saints, as important as Jamie Peacock and /or Kevin Sinfield were to Leeds.
All great, but different types of players and all leaders.
But, you know he only got into the team because he was Andy Farrell's brother-in-law according to some posters that is.
