(Website)

Post a reply 8 posts Page 1 of 1 Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm

Posts: 30209





He's as important to Wigan as Andy Farrell was, as important As Paul Sculthorpe was to Saints, as important as Jamie Peacock and /or Kevin Sinfield were to Leeds.



All great, but different types of players and all leaders.



But, you know he only got into the team because he was Andy Farrell's brother-in-law according to some posters that is. How do we replace him?He's as important to Wigan as Andy Farrell was, as important As Paul Sculthorpe was to Saints, as important as Jamie Peacock and /or Kevin Sinfield were to Leeds.All great, but different types of players and all leaders.But, you know he only got into the team because he was Andy Farrell's brother-in-law according to some posters that is. SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row MattyB

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm

Posts: 17944

Rogues Gallery wrote:



He's as important to Wigan as Andy Farrell was, as important As Paul Sculthorpe was to Saints, as important as Jamie Peacock and /or Kevin Sinfield were to Leeds.



All great, but different types of players and all leaders.



But, you know he only got into the team because he was Andy Farrell's brother-in-law according to some posters that is. How do we replace him?He's as important to Wigan as Andy Farrell was, as important As Paul Sculthorpe was to Saints, as important as Jamie Peacock and /or Kevin Sinfield were to Leeds.All great, but different types of players and all leaders.But, you know he only got into the team because he was Andy Farrell's brother-in-law according to some posters that is.



I agree. (Not on the last bit, ha). To be honest I think we will probably need to look abroad for his replacement. Hopefully we don't need to worry this winter about it, but we need to be prepared for it in the next 1-2 years. I agree. (Not on the last bit, ha). To be honest I think we will probably need to look abroad for his replacement. Hopefully we don't need to worry this winter about it, but we need to be prepared for it in the next 1-2 years. WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA



WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017



SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016



CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013



LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012



ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015



BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012



CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012







Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1064

I genuinely dread the day he hangs up his boots. There were people on here 2 seasons ago saying he was finished! He sure put a lot of egg on a lot of faces and to answer your question I don't think we can replace him. We'll be a worse side because he's not in it. I just hope he does at least 1 more season.

We lost Hanley and survived, lost Farrell, Edwards, Gregory etc and survived and I'm sure we'll get by. Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am

Posts: 5601

We have to sign someone, it's as simple as that. There's no one in the squad or probably even this hemisphere that will give us a fraction of what Lockers does. Bateman isn't the answer. I don't think our next captain is even in our squad currently. None of them have stepped up when given the captaincy. tugglesf78

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm

Posts: 3769

Location: The Barton Arms

I think he has become my personal favourite ever wigan player.



Class act on the park and off it, in every sense of the word.



Will leave a huge hole that no one in the current squad will fill What's the rumpus, Tom?



Pemps wrote: I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".



Wigan Peer wrote: I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines...





Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm

To keep her from the howlin' winds. jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm

Posts: 3465

For all the bad calls by me on various topics (too many to mention!) I can honestly say I've stuck by this guy from minute one. A true Wigan great, both on the field and off. Obviously, his time will come to an end and someone else will get the 13 shirt - and all of the pressure and expectations along with it. One thing is for sure though. He will leave a gaping chasm in this team as things stand. hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am

Posts: 173

Bigredwarrior wrote: I genuinely dread the day he hangs up his boots. There were people on here 2 seasons ago saying he was finished! He sure put a lot of egg on a lot of faces and to answer your question I don't think we can replace him. We'll be a worse side because he's not in it. I just hope he does at least 1 more season.

We lost Hanley and survived, lost Farrell, Edwards, Gregory etc and survived and I'm sure we'll get by.

No player is ever bigger than the team but a few do come awfully close and Lockers is one of those type of players,i fear we may be on for a bit of a lean time when he does hang the boots up as there simply isnt a replacement in the team or squad at present,no one comes near,as you say the team is far worse without him on the field it going to be a touch season or two when he goes. No player is ever bigger than the team but a few do come awfully close and Lockers is one of those type of players,i fear we may be on for a bit of a lean time when he does hang the boots up as there simply isnt a replacement in the team or squad at present,no one comes near,as you say the team is far worse without him on the field it going to be a touch season or two when he goes. Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am

Posts: 2922

Location: Just about to go do some work!

jinkin jimmy wrote: For all the bad calls by me on various topics (too many to mention!) I can honestly say I've stuck by this guy from minute one. A true Wigan great, both on the field and off. Obviously, his time will come to an end and someone else will get the 13 shirt - and all of the pressure and expectations along with it. One thing is for sure though. He will leave a gaping chasm in this team as things stand.

Aye, you and me both Jimmy! It was a lonely furrow at times circa 2006, especially on t'other site! Aye, you and me both Jimmy! It was a lonely furrow at times circa 2006, especially on t'other site! Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: moto748 and 65 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,625,417 614 76,209 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 05:00 NRL NEWCASTLE v CRONULLA TV TODAY : 07:00 NRL ST GEORGE v CANTERBURY TV TODAY : 09:30 NRL WESTS v NZ WARRIORS TV TODAY : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v COVENTY TODAY : 15:00 8s LEIGH v WIDNES TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v SOUTH WALES TODAY : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v OXFORD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 LONDON v HEMEL TODAY : 15:00 8s FEATHERSTONE v HULL KR TODAY : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v CATALANS TODAY : 15:00 8s SHEFFIELD v BRADFORD TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s OLDHAM v TOULOUSE TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WORKINGTON TODAY : 15:00 8s ROCHDALE v SWINTON TODAY : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v KEIGHLEY TODAY : 20:00 CH1 YORK v DONCASTER ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























