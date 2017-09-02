Bigredwarrior wrote: I genuinely dread the day he hangs up his boots. There were people on here 2 seasons ago saying he was finished! He sure put a lot of egg on a lot of faces and to answer your question I don't think we can replace him. We'll be a worse side because he's not in it. I just hope he does at least 1 more season.

We lost Hanley and survived, lost Farrell, Edwards, Gregory etc and survived and I'm sure we'll get by.

No player is ever bigger than the team but a few do come awfully close and Lockers is one of those type of players,i fear we may be on for a bit of a lean time when he does hang the boots up as there simply isnt a replacement in the team or squad at present,no one comes near,as you say the team is far worse without him on the field it going to be a touch season or two when he goes.