Sean O'Loughlin
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:56 am
How do we replace him?

He's as important to Wigan as Andy Farrell was, as important As Paul Sculthorpe was to Saints, as important as Jamie Peacock and /or Kevin Sinfield were to Leeds.

All great, but different types of players and all leaders.

But, you know he only got into the team because he was Andy Farrell's brother-in-law according to some posters that is. :wink:
Re: Sean O'Loughlin
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:01 am
Rogues Gallery wrote:
How do we replace him?

He's as important to Wigan as Andy Farrell was, as important As Paul Sculthorpe was to Saints, as important as Jamie Peacock and /or Kevin Sinfield were to Leeds.

All great, but different types of players and all leaders.

But, you know he only got into the team because he was Andy Farrell's brother-in-law according to some posters that is. :wink:


I agree. (Not on the last bit, ha). To be honest I think we will probably need to look abroad for his replacement. Hopefully we don't need to worry this winter about it, but we need to be prepared for it in the next 1-2 years.
Re: Sean O'Loughlin
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:02 am
I genuinely dread the day he hangs up his boots. There were people on here 2 seasons ago saying he was finished! He sure put a lot of egg on a lot of faces and to answer your question I don't think we can replace him. We'll be a worse side because he's not in it. I just hope he does at least 1 more season.
We lost Hanley and survived, lost Farrell, Edwards, Gregory etc and survived and I'm sure we'll get by.
Re: Sean O'Loughlin
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:18 am
We have to sign someone, it's as simple as that. There's no one in the squad or probably even this hemisphere that will give us a fraction of what Lockers does. Bateman isn't the answer. I don't think our next captain is even in our squad currently. None of them have stepped up when given the captaincy.
Re: Sean O'Loughlin
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:23 am
I think he has become my personal favourite ever wigan player.

Class act on the park and off it, in every sense of the word.

Will leave a huge hole that no one in the current squad will fill
Re: Sean O'Loughlin
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:48 am
For all the bad calls by me on various topics (too many to mention!) I can honestly say I've stuck by this guy from minute one. A true Wigan great, both on the field and off. Obviously, his time will come to an end and someone else will get the 13 shirt - and all of the pressure and expectations along with it. One thing is for sure though. He will leave a gaping chasm in this team as things stand.

