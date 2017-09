I just watched the 1969 semi against Cas.Great to see the old players.We should so have had the double that year.Two things gave them that match.1) Their hooker was better than ours (and probably Hartley atand won a few scrums against the head. One led to their try2) Ironically, Neil Fox missed a kickable penalty that would have put us a bit more out of reach and they wouldn't have got the break to score at the end.Great team that 69 team.