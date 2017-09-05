WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matty Smith

Re: Matty Smith
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 3:32 pm
Saint Shady Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:18 am
Posts: 3
Matty is a great guy, loves the club.....BUT....we need a better 7 for next season and I would leave Smith out of the 17 for now. Keep Richardson in the halves for the rest of the season, let him play with some freedom in attack instead of him looking over his shoulder to see if Smith is coming on and attack at pace like we used to do at Knowsley Rd (look on YouTube at our pace we used to attack at and the off loads we used to do). As I say, really nice guy but lets aim for higher performances than we are currently getting.

COYSaints
Re: Matty Smith
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:02 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16926
Saint Shady wrote:
Matty is a great guy, loves the club.....BUT....we need a better 7 for next season and I would leave Smith out of the 17 for now. Keep Richardson in the halves for the rest of the season, let him play with some freedom in attack instead of him looking over his shoulder to see if Smith is coming on and attack at pace like we used to do at Knowsley Rd (look on YouTube at our pace we used to attack at and the off loads we used to do). As I say, really nice guy but lets aim for higher performances than we are currently getting.

COYSaints


I've got feeling matty is out the 17 this week with richardson in at 7 and fages on bench to replace the axed Amor.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Matty Smith
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:01 pm
Allez User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 23, 2005 11:02 pm
Posts: 738
St pete wrote:
I've got feeling matty is out the 17 this week with richardson in at 7 and fages on bench to replace the axed Amor.


Even that's not how it should be. Richardson and Fages should start (and finish) the game with Lomax on the bench as an interchange 9. He can also cover most of the back positions if anyone gets a knock. Smith can only play 7 and 6 as an emergency.

Holbrook needs to start planning for next season and the only way these 2 lads are going to gel is to play week in week out. He has potentially another 5 games to pair them together. Let them play I say.
Re: Matty Smith
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:15 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5567
Location: Now in Enemy Country
St pete wrote:
I've got feeling matty is out the 17 this week with richardson in at 7 and fages on bench to replace the axed Amor.


I wouldn't fancy a Richardson/Lomax experimental combination, its just crazy to try different combinations at the most important end of the season its dumb. Is the coach under some kind of obligation to play Smith-Wilkin-Lomax at all costs.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
