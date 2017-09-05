Matty is a great guy, loves the club.....BUT....we need a better 7 for next season and I would leave Smith out of the 17 for now. Keep Richardson in the halves for the rest of the season, let him play with some freedom in attack instead of him looking over his shoulder to see if Smith is coming on and attack at pace like we used to do at Knowsley Rd (look on YouTube at our pace we used to attack at and the off loads we used to do). As I say, really nice guy but lets aim for higher performances than we are currently getting.



COYSaints