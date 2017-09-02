WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matty Smith

Matty Smith
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:42 am
Can someone tell me what he offers ?

In my eyes, he has no pace, can't beat a man, no game management, poor in defence, doesn't take like on and the worst kicking game I've seen from a 7.

In all honesty, I've not seen a worse 7 play for saints in my time. I honestly think he's the worst 7 in super league.

I just don't see one positive in his game at all.
Re: Matty Smith
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:19 pm
I agree.

FWIW i feel sorry for Matty his a dad and a partner got 3 kids under 4 which is stressful and hard enough. Ill always respect any player that puts ourjersey on and he does actually care about this club. However sport is a cruel business and the lads not good enough, time for him to move on.

Why was he subbed before half time ?
Re: Matty Smith
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:30 pm
I don't know why the club signed him was it Cunningham thinking 3rd time lucky, I seem to remember Matty saying that he knows saints style of open brand rugby and it was his intention of bringing it back to this current team. Season almost over and we are still waiting for the organising and kicking skills to surface.
It looks at though he could go down historically as one of the worst scrum halfs we,ve had at the club in terms of creativity, there is probably a decent scrum half in him with a different club as he was with Salford perhaps.
Re: Matty Smith
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:06 pm
LFC Saint wrote:
I agree.

FWIW i feel sorry for Matty his a dad and a partner got 3 kids under 4 which is stressful and hard enough. Ill always respect any player that puts ourjersey on and he does actually care about this club. However sport is a cruel business and the lads not good enough, time for him to move on.

Why was he subbed before half time ?


Nothing against him personally and know him to say hi to though friends of friends at the club but he's got to be based on rugby and I'm 100% sure he's the worst 7 the club have had in my time watching them.

I think he's probably the worst 7 in super league at the moment and he's definitely got the worst kicking game and attack.

I'd put Richardson, lomax, fages, barba and even Wilkin in the halves before Smith.

In fact, I just wouldn't pick him unless we had bad injuries.
Re: Matty Smith
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:44 pm
Why was he subbed
Re: Matty Smith
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:32 pm
LFC Saint wrote:
Why was he subbed


I think it was for a concussion test but can't be 100% sure on that
Re: Matty Smith
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:13 pm
He offers nothing at all,his much vaunted kicking game is average at best,he has no pace at all and no guile. He needs to be let go,tell him he can find another team ( if one will have him )
Re: Matty Smith
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:54 am
Despite our good season we are having, I do feel if there is any postion we could improve on, it is at 7.

Finny has gone ok for us TBH, but hes getting no younger, and certainly no quicker. His goal kicking isnt bad but his last tackle kiccks is average at best. As a team we have only managed 2 40/20s all year. Some individual players manage more than this.

Our other scrum half, Sam Williams, it would be fair to say he hasnt met the expectations we were hoping, considering he is from the NRL, and is only here for one year

