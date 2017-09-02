LFC Saint wrote: I agree.



FWIW i feel sorry for Matty his a dad and a partner got 3 kids under 4 which is stressful and hard enough. Ill always respect any player that puts ourjersey on and he does actually care about this club. However sport is a cruel business and the lads not good enough, time for him to move on.



Why was he subbed before half time ?

Nothing against him personally and know him to say hi to though friends of friends at the club but he's got to be based on rugby and I'm 100% sure he's the worst 7 the club have had in my time watching them.I think he's probably the worst 7 in super league at the moment and he's definitely got the worst kicking game and attack.I'd put Richardson, lomax, fages, barba and even Wilkin in the halves before Smith.In fact, I just wouldn't pick him unless we had bad injuries.