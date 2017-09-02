WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matty Smith

Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:42 am
Can someone tell me what he offers ?

In my eyes, he has no pace, can't beat a man, no game management, poor in defence, doesn't take like on and the worst kicking game I've seen from a 7.

In all honesty, I've not seen a worse 7 play for saints in my time. I honestly think he's the worst 7 in super league.

I just don't see one positive in his game at all.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:19 pm
I agree.

FWIW i feel sorry for Matty his a dad and a partner got 3 kids under 4 which is stressful and hard enough. Ill always respect any player that puts ourjersey on and he does actually care about this club. However sport is a cruel business and the lads not good enough, time for him to move on.

Why was he subbed before half time ?
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:30 pm
I don't know why the club signed him was it Cunningham thinking 3rd time lucky, I seem to remember Matty saying that he knows saints style of open brand rugby and it was his intention of bringing it back to this current team. Season almost over and we are still waiting for the organising and kicking skills to surface.
It looks at though he could go down historically as one of the worst scrum halfs we,ve had at the club in terms of creativity, there is probably a decent scrum half in him with a different club as he was with Salford perhaps.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:06 pm
Nothing against him personally and know him to say hi to though friends of friends at the club but he's got to be based on rugby and I'm 100% sure he's the worst 7 the club have had in my time watching them.

I think he's probably the worst 7 in super league at the moment and he's definitely got the worst kicking game and attack.

I'd put Richardson, lomax, fages, barba and even Wilkin in the halves before Smith.

In fact, I just wouldn't pick him unless we had bad injuries.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:44 pm
Why was he subbed

