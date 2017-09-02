I don't know why the club signed him was it Cunningham thinking 3rd time lucky, I seem to remember Matty saying that he knows saints style of open brand rugby and it was his intention of bringing it back to this current team. Season almost over and we are still waiting for the organising and kicking skills to surface.

It looks at though he could go down historically as one of the worst scrum halfs we,ve had at the club in terms of creativity, there is probably a decent scrum half in him with a different club as he was with Salford perhaps.