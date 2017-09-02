Can someone tell me what he offers ?



In my eyes, he has no pace, can't beat a man, no game management, poor in defence, doesn't take like on and the worst kicking game I've seen from a 7.



In all honesty, I've not seen a worse 7 play for saints in my time. I honestly think he's the worst 7 in super league.



I just don't see one positive in his game at all.