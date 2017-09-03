We werent that far off in the two previous games points wise even though we arent playing great attacking rugby, for me against Wigan I would have gone with



1 Lomax

6 Fages (along with Tommy and Roby in our top 3 this season by a country mile)

7 Smith

sub Barba



Keep the continuity, players used to each other in a big game, keep it tight early on, settle into the game and not panic trying to throw the ball about, get Barba on when the fatigue starts to set in and we hopefully would look a bit better in attack.



Instead as others have mentioned we disrupted a large chunk of the spine plus Lomax was poor away at Cas when we got beat at their place playing at 6 after not playing their in a long time. We just repeated the same with Lomax in a big game after him not playing at stand off in a while again and effectively said to him theirs the stand off position, go and perform! Not fair on the lad.



For me it was a bad call by Holbrook/coaching team to disrupt the team so much and leave Fages out in this big game but I think we had to include Barba in the 17. I am sure Holbrook will learn from this and I would like to see Richards back in now starting in the halves. My choices for the Wakefield game would now be



1 Lomax

6 Fages

7 Richardson

sub Barba



Nothing much wrong with that 1, 6 and 7 last time we played Wakefield and won. Barba again coming off the bench to use his attacking ability from fullback and getting used to the players plus match fitter, Lomax then available to cover in the halves, hooker etc if someone not on their game on the day.



I think Richardson should be given his place now until the end of the season and tell him to go out and play and play at pace, with Smith missing out unless injuries or loss of form......just IMO



COYSaints