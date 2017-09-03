WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Holbrook must take the blame

Board index Super League - Super 8s St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Holbrook must take the blame

Post a reply
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:34 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 605
The Chair Maker wrote:
He may be of the viewpoint that Saints are not in the position this year to win it.
He is therefore using this season as a developmental season to see what works and what doesnt.
He has seen how Fage and Richardson work together so now he is testing how Lomax and Smith work.
Based on that he will probably formulate the optimum solution for next season.

In the off season we will see lots of work done to change the players physiques to suit the playstyle Holbrook wants. The current players are all built for bash and barge rugby as per Cunninghams desire. I also anticipate lots of work will need to be done on learning the basics of how to pass. The players have been woefully deskilled in this area, and while they have made significant improvements under Holbrook there is still a lot of improvement that can be gained.


I'd hope he isn't of this viewpoint seeing as we're so close to the top 4. If we were in the position Huddersfield are in i'd be all for him trying out different combinations.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:34 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16922
SecondRowSaint wrote:
I'd hope he isn't of this viewpoint seeing as we're so close to the top 4. If we were in the position Huddersfield are in i'd be all for him trying out different combinations.


100% agree
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:49 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5565
Location: Now in Enemy Country
SecondRowSaint wrote:
I'd hope he isn't of this viewpoint seeing as we're so close to the top 4. If we were in the position Huddersfield are in i'd be all for him trying out different combinations.


I,m sure he is aware that Saints have not missed a play-off in Superleague, so I still think he wants top 4, but the problem is he still doesn't know his best team to start a game. Our final executions are killing us though especially when this season we have very little rub of the green, for me Holbrook as yet has not implemented any smart set plays and looks as though he is match coaching off the seat of his pants.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 8:52 am
Maximus007 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 72
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
St pete wrote:
Why on earth would he pick virtually new spine in the biggest game of the year and must win game ?

Ben barba hasn't played rugby league for nearly 12 month and he looked that way . He looked way off the pace, he was out of position on kicks and coming across in defence. He was really blowing after 20 mins but it's to be expected as not match fit and still rusty but he should have been on bench or not in 17.

Picking barba meant lomax goes to 6 to play in halves for first time in many years and first game in halves with the woeful matty Smith. We looked like a team playing first few games of new season when we trying to get used to new combos but to do this in a must win game is crazy.

He should have gone with barba on bench with fages and Smith in halves and used barba as and when needed.

You can't go with new combos in the play offs when we have fully fit squad.

We looked blunt in attack most if the year but we had no direction at all last night and nobody looked comfortable.


Spot on mate, a stupid thing to do in the knock outs, plus Barba looked like he needed a mobility Scooter after 20 mins, should have started on the bench to come on not play full game with two woeful haves. Bet Fage was kicking his Skull cap around langtree watching that, arguably our player of season and gets dropped! and for what?
Hey everyone, please check out my St Helens Fan Channel on You Tube via the following link , cheers :-)https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI_5SF ... 86Efh9zCpQ
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:11 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5297
Is it possible that playing Barba was at least partly a commercial decision? Bums on seats?
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:22 pm
Maximus007 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 72
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
Geoff wrote:
Is it possible that playing Barba was at least partly a commercial decision? Bums on seats?


You could say something similar for the reason to play Lomax at 6 to make room for Barba, isn't a portion of Lomaxs wages paid for by the RFL?
Hey everyone, please check out my St Helens Fan Channel on You Tube via the following link , cheers :-)https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI_5SF ... 86Efh9zCpQ
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:47 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20386
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
It was a bad call from Holbrook, however, I am more concerned with the poor start to the game, we need 100% completion rate for the first 15 minutes in future as seem to play better as the game goes on we just went so far behind due to not focussing on the basics in the early passages that we couldn't catch up.
Image
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:40 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16922
Sadfish wrote:
It was a bad call from Holbrook, however, I am more concerned with the poor start to the game, we need 100% completion rate for the first 15 minutes in future as seem to play better as the game goes on we just went so far behind due to not focussing on the basics in the early passages that we couldn't catch up.


He's swapping the combos about again this week he's said. Why experiment this time of the year? Utter madness
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 3:22 pm
Saint Shady Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:18 am
Posts: 3
We werent that far off in the two previous games points wise even though we arent playing great attacking rugby, for me against Wigan I would have gone with

1 Lomax
6 Fages (along with Tommy and Roby in our top 3 this season by a country mile)
7 Smith
sub Barba

Keep the continuity, players used to each other in a big game, keep it tight early on, settle into the game and not panic trying to throw the ball about, get Barba on when the fatigue starts to set in and we hopefully would look a bit better in attack.

Instead as others have mentioned we disrupted a large chunk of the spine plus Lomax was poor away at Cas when we got beat at their place playing at 6 after not playing their in a long time. We just repeated the same with Lomax in a big game after him not playing at stand off in a while again and effectively said to him theirs the stand off position, go and perform! Not fair on the lad.

For me it was a bad call by Holbrook/coaching team to disrupt the team so much and leave Fages out in this big game but I think we had to include Barba in the 17. I am sure Holbrook will learn from this and I would like to see Richards back in now starting in the halves. My choices for the Wakefield game would now be

1 Lomax
6 Fages
7 Richardson
sub Barba

Nothing much wrong with that 1, 6 and 7 last time we played Wakefield and won. Barba again coming off the bench to use his attacking ability from fullback and getting used to the players plus match fitter, Lomax then available to cover in the halves, hooker etc if someone not on their game on the day.

I think Richardson should be given his place now until the end of the season and tell him to go out and play and play at pace, with Smith missing out unless injuries or loss of form......just IMO

COYSaints
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Barrett was robbed, Gerry Mander, Top Saint and 63 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,5131,79376,2114,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM