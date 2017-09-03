WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Holbrook must take the blame

Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:34 pm
SecondRowSaint
The Chair Maker wrote:
He may be of the viewpoint that Saints are not in the position this year to win it.
He is therefore using this season as a developmental season to see what works and what doesnt.
He has seen how Fage and Richardson work together so now he is testing how Lomax and Smith work.
Based on that he will probably formulate the optimum solution for next season.

In the off season we will see lots of work done to change the players physiques to suit the playstyle Holbrook wants. The current players are all built for bash and barge rugby as per Cunninghams desire. I also anticipate lots of work will need to be done on learning the basics of how to pass. The players have been woefully deskilled in this area, and while they have made significant improvements under Holbrook there is still a lot of improvement that can be gained.


I'd hope he isn't of this viewpoint seeing as we're so close to the top 4. If we were in the position Huddersfield are in i'd be all for him trying out different combinations.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:34 pm
St pete
SecondRowSaint wrote:
I'd hope he isn't of this viewpoint seeing as we're so close to the top 4. If we were in the position Huddersfield are in i'd be all for him trying out different combinations.


100% agree
Re: Holbrook must take the blame
Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:49 pm
Judder Man
SecondRowSaint wrote:
I'd hope he isn't of this viewpoint seeing as we're so close to the top 4. If we were in the position Huddersfield are in i'd be all for him trying out different combinations.


I,m sure he is aware that Saints have not missed a play-off in Superleague, so I still think he wants top 4, but the problem is he still doesn't know his best team to start a game. Our final executions are killing us though especially when this season we have very little rub of the green, for me Holbrook as yet has not implemented any smart set plays and looks as though he is match coaching off the seat of his pants.
