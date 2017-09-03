The Chair Maker wrote:

He may be of the viewpoint that Saints are not in the position this year to win it.

He is therefore using this season as a developmental season to see what works and what doesnt.

He has seen how Fage and Richardson work together so now he is testing how Lomax and Smith work.

Based on that he will probably formulate the optimum solution for next season.



In the off season we will see lots of work done to change the players physiques to suit the playstyle Holbrook wants. The current players are all built for bash and barge rugby as per Cunninghams desire. I also anticipate lots of work will need to be done on learning the basics of how to pass. The players have been woefully deskilled in this area, and while they have made significant improvements under Holbrook there is still a lot of improvement that can be gained.