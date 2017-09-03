Heard another story today, regarding St Helens.



Aparently Alex Warmsley has been linked and actually been training with Cas, only for Cas to send him back to Ssints as they dont like his training ethics.



Again another interesting one, another good, highly rated British prop, and connections with JK.



I said earlier in the week, I highly rate Amor, but I think in the here and now, Walmsley is better