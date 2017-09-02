|
Mable_Syrup wrote:
Liability with a new 3 yr contract
Offered and taken before last night's game no doubt?
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:03 pm
Tautai probably represents better value for money than the capture of Frank Paul the wrecking ball.
You look at who Wigan have signed in the last couple of years.
The majority of them have been former players, not players who they are willing to take a risk on.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:45 pm
Amor is a decent player and so is Tautai, I would have either back. Mullally I liked at the time he was with us and he's got better, very awkward player to tackle and deal with for the opposition. Springer is decent as well.
Really says something about how far we've come that two years ago we were gutted to see Daniel Smith go to Hudds. Wouldn't have him back now.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:26 pm
I personally wouldn't have either Amor or Tautai back. I don't think either would bring anything extra to the squad and I'd see it as a bit of a step backwards, especially if they're demanding decent money
Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:32 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
I personally wouldn't have either Amor or Tautai back. I don't think either would bring anything extra to the squad and I'd see it as a bit of a step backwards, especially if they're demanding decent money
Neither are a step backwards, didn't people say the same about Grix and Wood? if we start thinking were so good we don't need players like A more we are in trouble in a big big way. If we had some obvious homegrown front row talent at the moment I might think differently but at the moment on Crowther looks capable and he's more a S/R IMHO.
Next year will be the difficult third album so to speak where teams really will be waiting for us. Everything is great right now but we still have gaps in the team and players who IMHO might get found out next year.
I think Walker was a big part of next years plans so his removal has left a big gap in the props to which neither Masson or Baldwinson are the answer. Just my opinion but Amor is one of a number of players who fit the bill.
Anyway it's not down to us, if CC and JK want him I'm happy to follow their lead, ditto if they don't - they have done pretty well so far
Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:33 am
Pretty much agree there Vasty.
I think Baldwinson has spent a bit of his career playing in the back row, and Hasson was regarded as a utility forward.
For me, in the squad as it stands we have 4 out and out props in England, Fifita, Huby and Hirst.
Adding someone like Amor would improve the squad, and is also British, so no worries on the quota spots.
As well as Kyle Amor, Matty Smith is also having a hard time there too
Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:47 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Pretty much agree there Vasty.
I think Baldwinson has spent a bit of his career playing in the back row, and Hasson was regarded as a utility forward.
For me, in the squad as it stands we have 4 out and out props in England, Fifita, Huby and Hirst.
Adding someone like Amor would improve the squad, and is also British, so no worries on the quota spots.
As well as Kyle Amor, Matty Smith is also having a hard time there too
Talking of props EW and Hirst in particular, I'm a little concerned that there hasn't been any announcement concerning him regarding a new contract, it may well be that it's already sorted but when others' have extended their contracts the club were quick to announce them, but in this instance nothing so if he doesn't commit then maybe Amor might be a good signing.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:39 am
My thoughts exactly Chissitt.
That is, unless of course, they are wanting to keep us at 6 props in the squad, which we had, but improving on the calibre of them.
If that would be the case, that would be tough on Keegan.
Going with Mrs EW this afternoon to Post Office Road. Will keep a watch on Baldwinsons performance if hes playing.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:10 pm
I've been hoping for some time we would re sign Hirst but coming up to the last few games of the season I can't help but think we'be missed the boat. Hope I'm wrong.
