Egg Banjo wrote: I personally wouldn't have either Amor or Tautai back. I don't think either would bring anything extra to the squad and I'd see it as a bit of a step backwards, especially if they're demanding decent money

Neither are a step backwards, didn't people say the same about Grix and Wood? if we start thinking were so good we don't need players like A more we are in trouble in a big big way. If we had some obvious homegrown front row talent at the moment I might think differently but at the moment on Crowther looks capable and he's more a S/R IMHO.Next year will be the difficult third album so to speak where teams really will be waiting for us. Everything is great right now but we still have gaps in the team and players who IMHO might get found out next year.I think Walker was a big part of next years plans so his removal has left a big gap in the props to which neither Masson or Baldwinson are the answer. Just my opinion but Amor is one of a number of players who fit the bill.Anyway it's not down to us, if CC and JK want him I'm happy to follow their lead, ditto if they don't - they have done pretty well so far