Re: Kyle Amor
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:38 pm
Mable_Syrup wrote:
Liability with a new 3 yr contract


Offered and taken before last night's game no doubt?
Re: Kyle Amor
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:03 pm
Tautai probably represents better value for money than the capture of Frank Paul the wrecking ball.
You look at who Wigan have signed in the last couple of years.
The majority of them have been former players, not players who they are willing to take a risk on.
Re: Kyle Amor
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:45 pm
Amor is a decent player and so is Tautai, I would have either back. Mullally I liked at the time he was with us and he's got better, very awkward player to tackle and deal with for the opposition. Springer is decent as well.

Really says something about how far we've come that two years ago we were gutted to see Daniel Smith go to Hudds. Wouldn't have him back now.
Re: Kyle Amor
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:26 pm
I personally wouldn't have either Amor or Tautai back. I don't think either would bring anything extra to the squad and I'd see it as a bit of a step backwards, especially if they're demanding decent money
Re: Kyle Amor
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:32 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
I personally wouldn't have either Amor or Tautai back. I don't think either would bring anything extra to the squad and I'd see it as a bit of a step backwards, especially if they're demanding decent money


Neither are a step backwards, didn't people say the same about Grix and Wood? if we start thinking were so good we don't need players like A more we are in trouble in a big big way. If we had some obvious homegrown front row talent at the moment I might think differently but at the moment on Crowther looks capable and he's more a S/R IMHO.

Next year will be the difficult third album so to speak where teams really will be waiting for us. Everything is great right now but we still have gaps in the team and players who IMHO might get found out next year.

I think Walker was a big part of next years plans so his removal has left a big gap in the props to which neither Masson or Baldwinson are the answer. Just my opinion but Amor is one of a number of players who fit the bill.
