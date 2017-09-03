WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hicks & Bentham

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hicks & Bentham

Post a reply
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:10 am
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 617
jonh wrote:
This "swinging arm" quote does make me smile. How is a player supposed to affect a tackle without swinging his arm?


As for the penalty it was not given until the pushing match when they stand up.


If a prop has a free shot of one of the oppositions creative players he is in my opinion letting his team down if he doesn't take it. Just because it is one of our players on the receiving end of it doesn't suddenly make me think it is wrong


You surely know the difference between someone swinging his arm to actually make a tackle and someone swinging it with a clenched fist into the back of a player lying prone on the floor. Did Ben Westwood's swinging arm on Blake Green make you giggle as well?

And while it is true that the penalty was only given after the scuffle, Hicks was clearly told because he indicated the penalty was for the swinging arm.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 3:34 pm
Brick with eyes User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 172
Location: Swinton
The standard of refereeing is getting poorer because the pool of referees the RFL have to choose from is getting smaller.

The reason it's getting smaller is because of the constant abuse referees receive from officials and parents in the amateur game , at both youth and open age .

I reckon that a lot of the people moaning about the refs in Super League are probably the same people hurling abuse at young referees on a Sunday morning. Many of these refs are children under 18 years of age. It's disgusting some of the stuff that goes on, that's why the numbers are dwindling.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:28 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3467
Brick with eyes wrote:
The standard of refereeing is getting poorer because the pool of referees the RFL have to choose from is getting smaller.

The reason it's getting smaller is because of the constant abuse referees receive from officials and parents in the amateur game , at both youth and open age .

I reckon that a lot of the people moaning about the refs in Super League are probably the same people hurling abuse at young referees on a Sunday morning. Many of these refs are children under 18 years of age. It's disgusting some of the stuff that goes on, that's why the numbers are dwindling.

Well I can tell you that your assumption is wrong in my case and I strongly resent it.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:54 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 588
jonh wrote:
This "swinging arm" quote does make me smile. How is a player supposed to affect a tackle without swinging his arm?


As for the penalty it was not given until the pushing match when they stand up.


If a prop has a free shot of one of the oppositions creative players he is in my opinion letting his team down if he doesn't take it. Just because it is one of our players on the receiving end of it doesn't suddenly make me think it is wrong.

As for the rest of your rant I actually don't mind sometimes conceding a penalty or 2, it goes with the style we have chosen to play. Consistently giving away penalties when we have the ball flopping on tackled players and penalties on the 4th or 5th tackle though are ridiculous, especially when they are unforced. Think on 2 occasions against Saints we gave away penalties off dominant tackles. Teams running hard fighting for a quick play the ball winning penalties is credit to them, giving away unforced penalties through being lazy or stupid is another matter though.

I await further ranting.....


I maintain the difference was the initial contact was with the fist onto Tomkins' shoulder. I agree that pretty much every forward in the game would take the opportunity, had he dropped on him forcefully then that's fine but he didn't.
D
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:59 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 588
jonh wrote:
I liked the idea of the initial ref's call prior to sending the try or no try to the video ref, but as you say it isn't working. If it is a tight call they take the easy way out and go with the ref.

From when I have seen it in Union the ref doesn't make a call and simply asks, for any reason not to award the try. It is then decided on from that point.



I liked it when it was sent up for the VR to make a decision, only if the VR was unable to make a decision then it was sent back down as refs call. I've lost count of the number of times this season I've seen a try wrongly given or denied due to the insufficient evidence rubbish we have now.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:59 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 588
jonh wrote:
I liked the idea of the initial ref's call prior to sending the try or no try to the video ref, but as you say it isn't working. If it is a tight call they take the easy way out and go with the ref.

From when I have seen it in Union the ref doesn't make a call and simply asks, for any reason not to award the try. It is then decided on from that point.



I liked it when it was sent up for the VR to make a decision, only if the VR was unable to make a decision then it was sent back down as refs call. I've lost count of the number of times this season I've seen a try wrongly given or denied due to the insufficient evidence rubbish we have now.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:35 pm
Brick with eyes User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 172
Location: Swinton
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Well I can tell you that your assumption is wrong in my case and I strongly resent it.



Don't be so touchy , I didn't say everybody
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:02 am
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2924
Location: Just about to go do some work!
jonh wrote:
This "swinging arm" quote does make me smile. How is a player supposed to affect a tackle without swinging his arm?


As for the penalty it was not given until the pushing match when they stand up.


If a prop has a free shot of one of the oppositions creative players he is in my opinion letting his team down if he doesn't take it. Just because it is one of our players on the receiving end of it doesn't suddenly make me think it is wrong.

As for the rest of your rant I actually don't mind sometimes conceding a penalty or 2, it goes with the style we have chosen to play. Consistently giving away penalties when we have the ball flopping on tackled players and penalties on the 4th or 5th tackle though are ridiculous, especially when they are unforced. Think on 2 occasions against Saints we gave away penalties off dominant tackles. Teams running hard fighting for a quick play the ball winning penalties is credit to them, giving away unforced penalties through being lazy or stupid is another matter though.

I await further ranting.....


Actually Jon, I don't need to rant. You done a first class job of proving my point for me with this post. "How's a player supposed to affect (sic) a tackle without swinging his arm" and "If a prop has a free shot at one of the opposition's creative players he is, in my opinion, letting his team down if he doesn't take it" are comedy gold! Especially given your "Without a doubt" thread regarding discipline. Make your mind up mate!

As I said: joke poster.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 5:51 am
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16525
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Phuzzy wrote:
Actually Jon, I don't need to rant. You done a first class job of proving my point for me with this post. "How's a player supposed to affect (sic) a tackle without swinging his arm" and "If a prop has a free shot at one of the opposition's creative players he is, in my opinion, letting his team down if he doesn't take it" are comedy gold! Especially given your "Without a doubt" thread regarding discipline. Make your mind up mate!

As I said: joke poster.


Each to their own.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, hatty, jonh, MattyB, MollySylphrena, muttywhitedog, Pieman, PurpleCheeseWarrior, S_Riley and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,83992076,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
 > Sat 9th Sep : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM