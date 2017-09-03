jonh wrote:

This "swinging arm" quote does make me smile. How is a player supposed to affect a tackle without swinging his arm?





As for the penalty it was not given until the pushing match when they stand up.





If a prop has a free shot of one of the oppositions creative players he is in my opinion letting his team down if he doesn't take it. Just because it is one of our players on the receiving end of it doesn't suddenly make me think it is wrong.



As for the rest of your rant I actually don't mind sometimes conceding a penalty or 2, it goes with the style we have chosen to play. Consistently giving away penalties when we have the ball flopping on tackled players and penalties on the 4th or 5th tackle though are ridiculous, especially when they are unforced. Think on 2 occasions against Saints we gave away penalties off dominant tackles. Teams running hard fighting for a quick play the ball winning penalties is credit to them, giving away unforced penalties through being lazy or stupid is another matter though.



I await further ranting.....