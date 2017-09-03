WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hicks & Bentham

Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:10 am
PurpleCheeseWarrior




jonh wrote:
This "swinging arm" quote does make me smile. How is a player supposed to affect a tackle without swinging his arm?


As for the penalty it was not given until the pushing match when they stand up.


If a prop has a free shot of one of the oppositions creative players he is in my opinion letting his team down if he doesn't take it. Just because it is one of our players on the receiving end of it doesn't suddenly make me think it is wrong


You surely know the difference between someone swinging his arm to actually make a tackle and someone swinging it with a clenched fist into the back of a player lying prone on the floor. Did Ben Westwood's swinging arm on Blake Green make you giggle as well?

And while it is true that the penalty was only given after the scuffle, Hicks was clearly told because he indicated the penalty was for the swinging arm.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 3:34 pm
Brick with eyes
Eddie Hemmings's Wig





The standard of refereeing is getting poorer because the pool of referees the RFL have to choose from is getting smaller.

The reason it's getting smaller is because of the constant abuse referees receive from officials and parents in the amateur game , at both youth and open age .

I reckon that a lot of the people moaning about the refs in Super League are probably the same people hurling abuse at young referees on a Sunday morning. Many of these refs are children under 18 years of age. It's disgusting some of the stuff that goes on, that's why the numbers are dwindling.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:28 pm
jinkin jimmy




Brick with eyes wrote:
The standard of refereeing is getting poorer because the pool of referees the RFL have to choose from is getting smaller.

The reason it's getting smaller is because of the constant abuse referees receive from officials and parents in the amateur game , at both youth and open age .

I reckon that a lot of the people moaning about the refs in Super League are probably the same people hurling abuse at young referees on a Sunday morning. Many of these refs are children under 18 years of age. It's disgusting some of the stuff that goes on, that's why the numbers are dwindling.

Well I can tell you that your assumption is wrong in my case and I strongly resent it.
