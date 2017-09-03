WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hicks & Bentham

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hicks & Bentham

Post a reply
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:10 am
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 617
jonh wrote:
This "swinging arm" quote does make me smile. How is a player supposed to affect a tackle without swinging his arm?


As for the penalty it was not given until the pushing match when they stand up.


If a prop has a free shot of one of the oppositions creative players he is in my opinion letting his team down if he doesn't take it. Just because it is one of our players on the receiving end of it doesn't suddenly make me think it is wrong


You surely know the difference between someone swinging his arm to actually make a tackle and someone swinging it with a clenched fist into the back of a player lying prone on the floor. Did Ben Westwood's swinging arm on Blake Green make you giggle as well?

And while it is true that the penalty was only given after the scuffle, Hicks was clearly told because he indicated the penalty was for the swinging arm.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Fames, jonh, MelbourneWarrior, Norris Cole, Pieman, RichieS, WF Rhino, WiganPom and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,5481,58676,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
18
- 26CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
20
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
28
- 16NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM