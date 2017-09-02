WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hicks & Bentham

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hicks & Bentham

Post a reply
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:32 am
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2921
Location: Just about to go do some work!
jonh wrote:
Absolutely nothing wrong with that challenge. It is a physical game. If an opponent is there to be hit legally you hit them. The fact is had Sam not reacted when standing up it would have been play on.

It is the role of the defence particularly Props to hurt the opposition ball carrier. There was no punch, no contact with the head. Amor was just going in to hurt Sam but not illegally.

Switch it on its head would you be happy if Barba was in that position would you be happy for one of our guys just to put his hands on him to affect the tackle? I personally wouldn't.


Mate, you've been talking some utter crap of late but this takes the biscuit. You mention the word legally in your post. Maybe you should go away and actually read up on what constitutes legally. A swinging arm with your hand balled into a fist is not legal no matter where it hits! If that had been the other way round you would have been slating our player for lack of discipline. You're becoming an absolute joke of a poster. Do us all a favour and give yourself some time off. Please.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:12 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13501
muttywhitedog wrote:
From who? If it is from Ganson, then one of these clowns isn't following the directive on what constitutes a loose carry.

Clubb over the line with ball sort of dislodged from a sort of loose carry - no try

Barba over the line with ball sort of dislodged from a sort of loose carry - try

The only order that they could possibly both be following is "Screw Wigan over in any 50/50 decision".


You may say that. I couldn't possibly comment. :wink:
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:57 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3464
I've been making similar comments about the officials for a while now. Due to their poor quality the players don't respect them, leading to scrappy games where the players try it on with the ref or try to take the law into their own hands. After that, it's a downward spiral IMO.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:39 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13501
jinkin jimmy wrote:
I've been making similar comments about the officials for a while now. Due to their poor quality the players don't respect them, leading to scrappy games where the players try it on with the ref or try to take the law into their own hands. After that, it's a downward spiral IMO.


I'd love to know what measures are taken to deal with incompetent or bias (or both!) referees.

If a player puts a toe out of line, he's usually off for a very public humiliation at the disciplinary committee. Same for a coach - he utters a word of dissatisfaction, and he could be publically reprimanded and/or fined.

But what happens when the refs screw up, particularly given that it could cost a team a Cup Final? There surely must be some comeuppance for some of the performances we've seen of late, especially the video refs, who now seem to drop at least one gonad every game. But if it happens at all, it's always behind closed doors ... which is a real let-off for them.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 2:13 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 585
jonh wrote:
I had no problem with the shot on Tomkins. What is a tackler supposed to do in that situation? The penalty however for me was the right call for the push which Sam reacted to when trying to stand to play the ball.

Cummings generally tends to have some very strange observations and interpretations every week, just like the refs he lacks any consistency.


I've got no issue with Amor making his presence felt, I thought a penalty was the correct decision as he went down with a clenched fist and first contact was with his fist. He punched Sam on the shoulder.


As for the Barba try this is where having to have 'conclusive evidence to overturn the on field decision' is not working. I've said it time and time again, just let the VR make a decision. The reason Clubbs was a no try was because that was the infield call, Barba's was given because it went up as a try.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bigredwarrior, Brid B&W, Cruncher, exiled Warrior, MadDogg, Mild mannered Janitor, moto748, NickyKiss, Pieman, PurpleCheeseWarrior, SecondRowSaint, Trainman, tugglesf78, Ziggy Stardust and 161 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,1741,46476,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
20
- 16GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
28
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
32
- 6CANBERRA
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM