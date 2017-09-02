jonh wrote: Absolutely nothing wrong with that challenge. It is a physical game. If an opponent is there to be hit legally you hit them. The fact is had Sam not reacted when standing up it would have been play on.



It is the role of the defence particularly Props to hurt the opposition ball carrier. There was no punch, no contact with the head. Amor was just going in to hurt Sam but not illegally.



Switch it on its head would you be happy if Barba was in that position would you be happy for one of our guys just to put his hands on him to affect the tackle? I personally wouldn't.

Mate, you've been talking some utter crap of late but this takes the biscuit. You mention the word legally in your post. Maybe you should go away and actually read up on what constitutes legally. A swinging arm with your hand balled into a fist is not legal no matter where it hits! If that had been the other way round you would have been slating our player for lack of discipline. You're becoming an absolute joke of a poster. Do us all a favour and give yourself some time off. Please.