Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:32 am
Phuzzy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2921
Location: Just about to go do some work!
jonh wrote:
Absolutely nothing wrong with that challenge. It is a physical game. If an opponent is there to be hit legally you hit them. The fact is had Sam not reacted when standing up it would have been play on.

It is the role of the defence particularly Props to hurt the opposition ball carrier. There was no punch, no contact with the head. Amor was just going in to hurt Sam but not illegally.

Switch it on its head would you be happy if Barba was in that position would you be happy for one of our guys just to put his hands on him to affect the tackle? I personally wouldn't.


Mate, you've been talking some utter crap of late but this takes the biscuit. You mention the word legally in your post. Maybe you should go away and actually read up on what constitutes legally. A swinging arm with your hand balled into a fist is not legal no matter where it hits! If that had been the other way round you would have been slating our player for lack of discipline. You're becoming an absolute joke of a poster. Do us all a favour and give yourself some time off. Please.
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:12 am
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13500
muttywhitedog wrote:
From who? If it is from Ganson, then one of these clowns isn't following the directive on what constitutes a loose carry.

Clubb over the line with ball sort of dislodged from a sort of loose carry - no try

Barba over the line with ball sort of dislodged from a sort of loose carry - try

The only order that they could possibly both be following is "Screw Wigan over in any 50/50 decision".


You may say that. I couldn't possibly comment. :wink:
Re: Hicks & Bentham
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:57 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3464
I've been making similar comments about the officials for a while now. Due to their poor quality the players don't respect them, leading to scrappy games where the players try it on with the ref or try to take the law into their own hands. After that, it's a downward spiral IMO.
