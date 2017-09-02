|
Need to be brought together to agree on what constitutes a "Loose Carry".
I think they need to be brought together to collect their P45s.
But we shouldn't blame them too much ... they're only following orders.
Watched the video this morning. Some hilarious comments from Stuart Cummins, who didn't much want to talk about the near-identical situation at Wembley and felt that when Sam was lying on the floor, the soon-to-be recipient of a blatant swining arm, he was 'fair game'.
Reminded me how Cummins was also a truly terrible referee. In fact, he could have been the one who set the new all-time low standards that we're currently having to endure today.
Was the Burgess no try in semi given as a try and then overturned?
Some strange decisions given in hull game on Thursday the play the ball gets worse
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:56 am
|
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16522
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
I had no problem with the shot on Tomkins. What is a tackler supposed to do in that situation? The penalty however for me was the right call for the push which Sam reacted to when trying to stand to play the ball.
Cummings generally tends to have some very strange observations and interpretations every week, just like the refs he lacks any consistency.
Think he's just a spineless oaf, who lacks the courage to criticise his beloved referees, even though they frequently do lots and lots of things deserving of intense criticism ... much like his own performances when he carried the whistle.
Well when Sam was face down on the floor all Amor had to do was put his hand on him. So he could have tried that instead of jumping on him and giving him a crack on the way down, which was what the penalty was actually for not the push.
These officials have reached an all time low , even the coaches have lost patience, see Thursday night , why is Mr Ganson still in a job as he the man accountable, making the game a laughing stock
rochdale warrior wrote:
These officials have reached an all time low , even the coaches have lost patience, see Thursday night , why is Mr Ganson still in a job as he the man accountable, making the game a laughing stock
I always thought that Ganson was one of the better SL refs. I remember being told that the players liked him. But it's undeniable that he is the man in charge while this appalling downslide in standards is taking place. Some recent stuff from the video refs has been utterly farcical.
I honestly can't understand how nothing is being done about it.
From who? If it is from Ganson, then one of these clowns isn't following the directive on what constitutes a loose carry.
Clubb over the line with ball sort of dislodged from a sort of loose carry - no try
Barba over the line with ball sort of dislodged from a sort of loose carry - try
The only order that they could possibly both be following is "Screw Wigan over in any 50/50 decision".
Absolutely nothing wrong with that challenge. It is a physical game. If an opponent is there to be hit legally you hit them. The fact is had Sam not reacted when standing up it would have been play on.
It is the role of the defence particularly Props to hurt the opposition ball carrier. There was no punch, no contact with the head. Amor was just going in to hurt Sam but not illegally.
Switch it on its head would you be happy if Barba was in that position would you be happy for one of our guys just to put his hands on him to affect the tackle? I personally wouldn't.
