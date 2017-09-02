PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote: Well when Sam was face down on the floor all Amor had to do was put his hand on him. So he could have tried that instead of jumping on him and giving him a crack on the way down, which was what the penalty was actually for not the push.

Absolutely nothing wrong with that challenge. It is a physical game. If an opponent is there to be hit legally you hit them. The fact is had Sam not reacted when standing up it would have been play on.It is the role of the defence particularly Props to hurt the opposition ball carrier. There was no punch, no contact with the head. Amor was just going in to hurt Sam but not illegally.Switch it on its head would you be happy if Barba was in that position would you be happy for one of our guys just to put his hands on him to affect the tackle? I personally wouldn't.