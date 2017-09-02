muttywhitedog wrote:
Need to be brought together to agree on what constitutes a "Loose Carry".
I think they need to be brought together to collect their P45s.
But we shouldn't blame them too much ... they're only following orders.
Watched the video this morning. Some hilarious comments from Stuart Cummins, who didn't much want to talk about the near-identical situation at Wembley and felt that when Sam was lying on the floor, the soon-to-be recipient of a blatant swining arm, he was 'fair game'.
Reminded me how Cummins was also a truly terrible referee. In fact, he could have been the one who set the new all-time low standards that we're currently having to endure today.