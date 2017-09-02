Cruncher wrote: I think they need to be brought together to collect their P45s.



But we shouldn't blame them too much ... they're only following orders.



Watched the video this morning. Some hilarious comments from Stuart Cummins, who didn't much want to talk about the near-identical situation at Wembley and felt that when Sam was lying on the floor, the soon-to-be recipient of a blatant swining arm, he was 'fair game'.



Reminded me how Cummins was also a truly terrible referee. In fact, he could have been the one who set the new all-time low standards that we're currently having to endure today.

I had no problem with the shot on Tomkins. What is a tackler supposed to do in that situation? The penalty however for me was the right call for the push which Sam reacted to when trying to stand to play the ball.Cummings generally tends to have some very strange observations and interpretations every week, just like the refs he lacks any consistency.