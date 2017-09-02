|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13301
Location: Ossett
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
You're probably right there Bren but I dont think it is quite as clear cut.
Powell took over at Cas in 2013, and since then they have made steady progress, improving year on year. Up to that they were struggling, and had done for a few years.
Chris Chester has been here 18 months.
On top of this, they are also probably spending the full cap, unlike us.
Had we have been in a position to do so, where could we be now?
I totally agree - but from an optical point of view, it has to be Powell; there'd be outrage otherwise.
Chris Chester has however, without a doubt, done an amazing job - he appears quiet, understated and fairly laid back, but he has instilled something in this team that we haven't seen in a long time.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:24 am
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26164
Location: Poodle Power!
bren2k wrote:
Not quite, if we did actually win the GF (I know I know) I think it would have to be Chester then.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:29 am
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8803
vastman wrote:
It's given week before GF but if we got to GF we will have to beat Cas...
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:10 am
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3206
Location: Dewsbury
CC has done an incredible job this season with us and deserves all the plaudits! We're playing an excellent brand of rugby too which is down to the coaches...Powell is a certainty for coach of the year though...any other year and CC would have walked it...they are a good year or two ahead of us but when you compare to last season many people may forget they only finished a point in front of us at the regular season end...
To be in the position we are now is unreal...3 games to go sat 4th and needing two wins to secure a semi final spot, it's just crazy!
It's in our hands and many people have already decided we won't finish top four...why not though? We're playing well and as Chester said last night other than TJ we have a fully fit squad to choose from...very much different to this time last season...would love it to come down to the last game as a straight knockout against Wigan!
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:16 am
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4750
Location: Outside your remit
I stuck a tenner on us at 80-1 last week to win GF - looked today and we're 33-1
Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:29 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1389
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Hi all, Wakey based Hull FC fan here.
I am hoping my lot can make a big impact on the outcome of the final two play off positions next Friday by beating Wigan at the KC.
Personally, given Wakey were considered relegation fodder before the season started, I thing Chester is a great shout for Coach of the Year.
Absolutely. CC deserves it hands down for me. It would be wonderful if you could do us a favour and beat Wigan too! Should we beat St Helens then we are almost there in the 4
Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:44 pm
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9491
Location: wakefield
TrinityIHC wrote:
I really hope you win
Sat Sep 02, 2017 4:22 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8467
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Not necessarily.
IF we finish 3rd and Hull finish 4th, Cas could get knocked out in the semis (Hull have already beaten them twice ? this season)
Apart from Cas top and Leeds second, everything else is to play for and the only certainty is that Cas wont play Leeds in the semi's.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 4:24 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10544
Obviously as a Hull fan I want us to make the four at all costs, and aren't too picky about how it happens, but it would be very nice if you could make it with us and make an all Yorkshire top 4. And if you do make it at our expense then I sincerely hope you can spring an upset and at least get to OT. Cas have quite rightly got all the plaudits this year, but what you have managed to do this year with an unfancied squad (some might call it a squad of misfits given how many have failed elsewhere and been given a second chance) is really outstanding. There are some very good young English coaches knocking about atm.
