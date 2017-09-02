CC has done an incredible job this season with us and deserves all the plaudits! We're playing an excellent brand of rugby too which is down to the coaches...Powell is a certainty for coach of the year though...any other year and CC would have walked it...they are a good year or two ahead of us but when you compare to last season many people may forget they only finished a point in front of us at the regular season end...



To be in the position we are now is unreal...3 games to go sat 4th and needing two wins to secure a semi final spot, it's just crazy!



It's in our hands and many people have already decided we won't finish top four...why not though? We're playing well and as Chester said last night other than TJ we have a fully fit squad to choose from...very much different to this time last season...would love it to come down to the last game as a straight knockout against Wigan!