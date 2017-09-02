WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top 4

Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:33 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
You're probably right there Bren but I dont think it is quite as clear cut.

Powell took over at Cas in 2013, and since then they have made steady progress, improving year on year. Up to that they were struggling, and had done for a few years.

Chris Chester has been here 18 months.

On top of this, they are also probably spending the full cap, unlike us.

Had we have been in a position to do so, where could we be now?


I totally agree - but from an optical point of view, it has to be Powell; there'd be outrage otherwise.

Chris Chester has however, without a doubt, done an amazing job - he appears quiet, understated and fairly laid back, but he has instilled something in this team that we haven't seen in a long time.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:24 am
vastman
bren2k wrote:
I totally agree - but from an optical point of view, it has to be Powell; there'd be outrage otherwise.

Chris Chester has however, without a doubt, done an amazing job - he appears quiet, understated and fairly laid back, but he has instilled something in this team that we haven't seen in a long time.


Not quite, if we did actually win the GF (I know I know) I think it would have to be Chester then.
