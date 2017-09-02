WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top 4

Top 4
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 5:51 am
Getting very exciting isn't it?

Hull FC 31 Points +34
Trinity 30 Points +68
Wigan 29 Points +65
Saints 27 Points +93

Although Hudds and Salford can mathematically still make it, it looks like 2 of the above 4 teams for the 3rd and 4th places. IF we beat St Helens Thursday night they can't catch us so it would be a massive win.

All in all a huge game Thursday, I know a Thursday night SKY game isn't ideal but let's do what we can to get
BV rocking and get behind this special bunch of players! :ROCKS:
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: Top 4
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 5:53 am
Think the Wigan game will effectively become a quarter final.
Re: Top 4
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:28 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
Think the Wigan game will effectively become a quarter final.


Was just gonna say that.

Regardless of the next couple of weeks, there'll only be the odd point between you so the winner of that is bound to make it.
9
Winning next week would defo take some pressure off because it'd then give you two bites of the cherry.

Effectively you need 2 wins
Re: Top 4
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:36 am
Yeah probably 2 wins required, 2 home games left. In our own hands so's to speak.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: Top 4
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:41 am
Hi all, Wakey based Hull FC fan here.

I am hoping my lot can make a big impact on the outcome of the final two play off positions next Friday by beating Wigan at the KC.

Personally, given Wakey were considered relegation fodder before the season started, I thing Chester is a great shout for Coach of the Year.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Top 4
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:45 am
Wildthing wrote:
Yeah probably 2 wins required, 2 home games left. In our own hands so's to speak.


With Wigan playing Hull next week (we could do with a draw there :D ), we could start to look at 3rd spot.
If ever there was a time for Trinity fans to throw a sickie and get of their backsides and make the effort to come down to Belle Vue, Thursday against Saints the game.

So, come on, lets be having you !

We need BV rocking and a strong home support and let's help the boys get another win.

Come on Trin !

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

