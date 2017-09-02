Wildthing wrote: Yeah probably 2 wins required, 2 home games left. In our own hands so's to speak.

With Wigan playing Hull next week (we could do with a draw there), we could start to look at 3rd spot.If ever there was a time for Trinity fans to throw a sickie and get of their backsides and make the effort to come down to Belle Vue, Thursday against Saints the game.So, come on, lets be having you !We need BV rocking and a strong home support and let's help the boys get another win.Come on Trin !