Getting very exciting isn't it?Hull FC 31 Points +34Trinity 30 Points +68Wigan 29 Points +65Saints 27 Points +93Although Hudds and Salford can mathematically still make it, it looks like 2 of the above 4 teams for the 3rd and 4th places. IF we beat St Helens Thursday night they can't catch us so it would be a massive win.All in all a huge game Thursday, I know a Thursday night SKY game isn't ideal but let's do what we can to getBV rocking and get behind this special bunch of players!