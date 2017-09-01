WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game

World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:32 pm
Muggins
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 42
Is this match live on BBC TV? On the RFL England fixtures page it has a BBC Sport logo next to it. Not sure if that means they're showing it on TV or just covering it in some form on the radio or on their website.

If it's on BBC TV it's a bit of a shame that it's on a Friday morning and not Saturday morning (UK time). I guess they had a fixtures format to adhere to for the world cup, but you'd think with a showpiece game like that they would fiddle it slightly so that it could be played when the maximum number of people can watch it.

And yes I know it will be Friday evening in Melbourne and that the world doesn't revolve around England. I'm just thinking in terms of giving the game some exposure, playing it on Saturday would have been the best option.
Re: World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:45 am
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1216
All the England games are on BBC :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image
Re: World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:59 am
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1383
financialtimes wrote:
All the England games are on BBC :thumb:


Albeit if its a weekday morning it'll probably be on BBC2 or just the Red Button or streamed on the BBC , as they wouldn't want to move Rip Off Britain and Homes Under the Hammer just to show the RLWC....
Re: World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:26 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1003
Muggins wrote:
And yes I know it will be Friday evening in Melbourne and that the world doesn't revolve around England. I'm just thinking in terms of giving the game some exposure, playing it on Saturday would have been the best option.

Gutted this game is going to be on a Friday morning. But how many times have we played the Aussies over here with a 6pm kick off time, which is around 3am over there.
Re: World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:43 pm
Muggins
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 42
financialtimes wrote:
All the England games are on BBC :thumb:


Including the final? :CHEERS:
Re: World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:48 pm
giddyupoldfella
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 476
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
Are we borrowing some of their players again?

I've heard Blake Austin, Trent Hodkinson, Darcy Lussick, Chris McQueen, Chris Heighington and Brett and Josh Morris are the ones we want.

