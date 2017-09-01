WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game

World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:32 pm
Muggins
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 41
Is this match live on BBC TV? On the RFL England fixtures page it has a BBC Sport logo next to it. Not sure if that means they're showing it on TV or just covering it in some form on the radio or on their website.

If it's on BBC TV it's a bit of a shame that it's on a Friday morning and not Saturday morning (UK time). I guess they had a fixtures format to adhere to for the world cup, but you'd think with a showpiece game like that they would fiddle it slightly so that it could be played when the maximum number of people can watch it.

And yes I know it will be Friday evening in Melbourne and that the world doesn't revolve around England. I'm just thinking in terms of giving the game some exposure, playing it on Saturday would have been the best option.
Re: World Cup - Australia v England - Group Game
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:45 am
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1213
All the England games are on BBC :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

