Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:09 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Just say it as I see it.
I love beating Saints and under the circumstances a great victory.
Redvee is in meltdown because we are cheats, refs are cheats oh and they have got a shoite pack.
Love it.


I thought the main reason they've been crap this season has been poor old Matty Smith. Seems I've heard that a lot since the start of 2017, even if it is comedy gold coming from supporters who once thought Luke Walsh and Travis Burns were good halfbacks.

Let's face it, if Shaun Edwards in his prime had gone from Wigan to St Helens, he would not have been good enough for the ultra-discerning fans of the super-Saints.
